Car flips over in San Ġwann, passenger in hospital

An 18-year-old woman from Swieqi was taken to hospital on Friday morning after a car flipped over on a San Ġwann bus stop.

A police spokersperson told MaltaToday that the incident happened at 6:30am along Triq Taż-Żwejt.

The spokesperson said a 22-year-old man from San Ġwann was driving a Chevrolet Spark, with the 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat, when the car hit the curb and flipped over.

The 22-year-old man from San Ġwann did not sustain any injuries. The 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital, but her condition is unknown.

No more details were provided.