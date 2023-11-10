Teen cyclist taken to hospital after dooring incident

A 16-year-old boy from Għarb, Gozo, was taken to hospital on Friday after a dooring incident left him with grievous injuries.

The incident happened at 10:30am on Friday at Triq Fortunato Mizzi in Rabat, Gozo.

According to police, the teenager was riding his bicycle when a 67-year-old man from Nadur opened a car door in his path.

A medical team went on site to help the boy, who was later taken to Gozo General Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.