Elderly man dies after falling off ladder in Dingli

A 71-year-old Dingli resident has died after falling off a ladder in a garage.

The accident happened at around 11:30am in Misraħ is-Suffara, Ħad-Dingli.

Preliminary investigations show that the man fell off a ladder while he was in a private garage. A medical team and an ambulance were called onto the scene for assistance, however, the man was pronounced dead onsite.

Duty magistrate Leonard Caruana has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry into the matter. Police investigations are still ongoing.