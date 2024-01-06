Alleged victim of Paceville beating arraigned in court and denied bail

The alleged victim of the paceville beating, Iddriss Ahmed Adem, was arainged in court on Saturday morning.

Adem faces charges related to an injury inflicted on one of the bouncers, Riald Grajevi, whom he allegedly harmed by throwing a bottle in his direction.

Adem is also accused of causing minor injuries with a sharp or pointed object and disrupting public peace.

CCTV footage provided insight into the unfolding of the incident, leading to the arrest of two bouncer earlier this week.

On Friday Ryan Zammit, 26, was charged with brutally beating Adem in Paceville during New Year’s celebrations. Court heard how he was also working as a security guard despite not having a licence.

On Thursday, Riad Gragjevi, a 21-year-old Albanian bouncer was charged with similar charges in connection to the same beating.

Adem pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

Despite his plea, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace rejected his release from custody.

The alleged victim, identifying as a full-time student at MCAST and employed in a technician course with Medavia, claimed that he sought assistance from the police himself, implying that no action was taken.

His defense lawyer argued that he, who has been in Malta for the past four years with a clean record, can independently support himself financially, given his student status and support from social workers.

The defense lawyer contended that Adem has been subjected to multiple assaults and emphasised that the charges against him relate to slight injuries resulting from the alleged bottle-throwing incident.

She argued that the police could have prevented the situation by fulfilling their duty.

Inspector Brian Xuereb, who led the prosecution, underscored that Adem himself disobeyed a police order to report, suggesting that he could have avoided the entire situation.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello represented Adem during the proceedings.