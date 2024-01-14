Cyclist grievously injured, after being hit by a car in Luqa

A cyclist suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday morning.

Police said that at around 7:30am on Sunday, it was informed of an accident at Ħal Qormi Street in Luqa.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that a 54-year-old man from Imtarfa, who was riding his bike, was involved in an accident involving a Chevrolet Spark, driven by a 38-year-old Indian man from Luqa.

A medical team was called for assistance and an ambulance took the cyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.