menu

Cyclist grievously injured, after being hit by a car in Luqa

The 54-year-old man was in an accident with a Chevrolet Spark at around 7:30am on Sunday

marianna_calleja
14 January 2024, 12:28pm
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read

A cyclist suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday morning.

Police said that at around 7:30am on Sunday, it was informed of an accident at Ħal Qormi Street in Luqa.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that a 54-year-old man from Imtarfa, who was riding his bike, was involved in an accident involving a Chevrolet Spark, driven by a 38-year-old Indian man from Luqa.

A medical team was called for assistance and an ambulance took the cyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja joined MaltaToday's journalistic team in 2022, having previously worked a...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.