Police searching for perpetrators of two separate robberies

Police are investigating two separate robberies that took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The first robbery took place at 10:30pm in Triq iċ-Ċern, St Paul’s Bay. A man allegedly entered a game shop armed with a knife, and stole an amount of cash. He fled the scene shortly after.

The second robbery happened at 7:15am on Wednesday morning in Triq Xintill, Tarxien. Initial investigations suggest that a drunken man, allegedly armed with a firearm, entered a grocery store and demanded money from the cashier.

The perpetrator left the store with an amount of cash and other items.

No one was injured in either case.

Police are searching for the perpetrators. Investigations are still ongoing.