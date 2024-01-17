menu

Police searching for perpetrators of two separate robberies

Investigations underway into two separate robberies on Tuesday and Wednesday

nicole_meilak
17 January 2024, 10:54am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read

Police are investigating two separate robberies that took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The first robbery took place at 10:30pm in Triq iċ-Ċern, St Paul’s Bay. A man allegedly entered a game shop armed with a knife, and stole an amount of cash. He fled the scene shortly after.

The second robbery happened at 7:15am on Wednesday morning in Triq Xintill, Tarxien. Initial investigations suggest that a drunken man, allegedly armed with a firearm, entered a grocery store and demanded money from the cashier.

The perpetrator left the store with an amount of cash and other items.

No one was injured in either case.

Police are searching for the perpetrators. Investigations are still ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.