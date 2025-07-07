menu

Man gets three-year prison sentence over two armed robberies

karl_azzopardi
7 July 2025, 4:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Corradino Correctional Facility (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A man was handed a three-year prison-term after pleading guilty to two separate armed robberies.

Kenneth Ellul, a 50-year-old homeless man who is self-employed, appeared before the Court on Monday, charged with two armed robberies and recidivism.

The first armed robbery was committed on 3 July at a shop in Paola. The following day, Ellul, armed with an iron bar, entered a different shop in Tarxien, where he stole cash and mobile top-up cards.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the defendant pleading guilty to the charges.

The court sentenced Ellul to a three-year effective prison term and also imposed a treatment order.

The prosecution was led by inspectors Stephen Giulia, Lydon Zammit and Karen Cassar with the assistance of lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti from the Office of the Attorney General.

