New Year's Day murder suspect spent three months in a psychiatric hospital in 2012

The man accused of fatally shooting Eric Borg in Rabat on New Year’s Day this year had spent three months in a psychiatric hospital in 2012, being treated for aggressive behaviour and temper outbursts.

The compilation of evidence against Noel Azzopardi who is accused of murdering Borg in Triq Fidloqqom, in the Nigret area of Rabat on January 1, continued before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia on Thursday.

Two shotgun blasts from close range, expert reports

Medicolegal expert Dr Mario Scerri, who had been appointed to assist the inquiry by the duty magistrate, testified and submitted a report about his findings. Dr. Scerri had gone to the scene, describing the position of a Volvo and the deceased’s Land Rover, as well as the victim’s body, which had been covered with a sheet when he arrived.

He noted two spent shotgun cartridges, one next to Borg’s foot, he said, as well as wounds on his back and on the right-hand side of his abdomen.

Dr. Scerri said he had carried out a more comprehensive examination of the body after it was transferred to the mortuary. He discovered a bruise on Borg’s face, which he said was probably caused when his body had hit the ground.

The wound to Borg’s back indicated that the shotgun pellets had started to spread before hitting the body, which he said was compatible with the shot being fired from close range but not in contact with the victim. The wound to his abdomen was also fired from a similar range, he said. Borg died as a result of blood loss, he said. “Both wounds caused a lot of damage and resulted in hypovolemic shock and death,” said the expert.

Court given Azzopardi's psychiatric treatment history

Dr. Scerri said he had then spoken to the defendant. Azzopardi had suffered from a benign tumour in the nasopharynx which was operated on when he was four-years-old, and again in 1988. He clarified that medical records and records CT scans showed that Azzopardi had no record of having ever had a brain tumour or neurological problems emerging from one.

The defendant had been admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital and treated as an in-patient there from July 2012 to September 2012 after incidents of aggressive behaviour, non-compliance with medication and temper outbursts, he said. Azzopardi had subsequently discharged himself from the hospital at a later date.

The court expert observed that the medical records showed a number of entries by a psychiatrist from 2016 up to 2023 but none of the psychiatrist’s notes. Dr. Scerri said it would be advisable to have the psychiatrist in question testify about this himself.

The court expert exhibited all the documentation he had found relating to the defendant's treatments by the public health service.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri from the police Homicide Squad testified next, exhibiting every police report - 13 in all, not including that about the murder - in which Noel Azzopardi’s name was mentioned.

The earliest dated back to 2011 and dealt with a report of violent indecent assault on a woman. Later reports included ones about domestic violence and slight bodily harm.

A sergeant from the police Weapons Office testified that Azzopardi had six shotguns registered to him and exhibited the relevant records. They had all been confiscated after the murder, she said.

A police sergeant from the Rabat police station testified to having received the report at 3:30pm on January 1. He had gone to the scene and was first to see the victim’s body. Borg’s mobile phone was on the ground near his head and the keys to his Land Rover next to his hands. Initial identification of the victim was made through that car’s registration records, he said.

An ambulance arrived, with emergency medicine consultant Jonathan Joslin on board. Joslin had attempted to revive the victim but said it was too late, said the witness.

Later that day Noel Azzopardi had gone to the Rabat police station, accompanied by two family members, the sergeant went on. He told police he had gone to walk his two dogs and had encountered a man with whom he had a discussion. At one point the man had asked him whether he was going to be any trouble and said he would pay him back, the witness recalled Azzopardi as recounting.

“I asked him if he had shot him and his reply was just ‘ħeqq,ħeqq.’”

At that point Azzopardi's interrogation was stopped and he was arrested.

The compilation of evidence was adjourned to a date later this month.

Azzopardi is being defended by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and Alex Miruzzi.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri is prosecuting, together with lawyer Kaylie Bonett from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Michela Giglio, are representing the family of the victim as parte civile.