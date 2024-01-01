Updated | Suspect in New Year's Day murder is Noel Azzopardi

Noel Azzopardi is the main suspect in Monday's murder in Rabat, sources have told MaltaToday.

Azzopardi, who is 40 years old, lives in the vicinity of the crime scene. Sources have also confirmed that the suspect handed himself in at the Rabat police station a couple of hours after the shooting.

Sources said that Azzopardi walked into the police station and allegedly told the police that he shot someone.

Azzopardi is understood to have fired two shots from his shotgun, which according to sources was regularly licensed.

The suspect, who is unmarried, is currently being questioned by police, and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday over the shooting of 27-year-old Eric Borg. Police have still yet to establish a motive for the crime.

Borg, who was a cab driver, was shot following an argument in Triq Fidloqqom in the Nigret area in Rabat.

Police arrested the suspected shooter some three hours after the incident.

Police were informed at around 3:28pm that an injured man was lying on the ground with witnesses saying two shots had been heard.

The victim is understood to have been involved in an argument with his killer. Borg was certified dead by first responders from Mater Dei Hospital.

Immediately, a police search for the suspect kicked off as the street where the murder took place was cordoned off.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

This is the first murder of the new year.