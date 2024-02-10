Police seek information on wanted man's whereabouts

The police have asked the public for assistance in tracing Benjamin Zammit Tabona, who has been placed on the wanted list by a court in connection with a pending case.

Zammit Tabona, 50, from Sliema, had admitted to defrauding four individuals in 2017, for which he had received a suspended sentence.

Anyone with any information can call, even anonymously, on 2122 4001 or 119. They can alternatively pass on any information they have to the police at a Police Station quoting number 4/2024.