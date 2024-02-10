Police seek information on wanted man's whereabouts
Benjamin Zammit Tabona, 50, from Sliema, is wanted in connection with ongoing court proceedings
The police have asked the public for assistance in tracing Benjamin Zammit Tabona, who has been placed on the wanted list by a court in connection with a pending case.
Zammit Tabona, 50, from Sliema, had admitted to defrauding four individuals in 2017, for which he had received a suspended sentence.
Anyone with any information can call, even anonymously, on 2122 4001 or 119. They can alternatively pass on any information they have to the police at a Police Station quoting number 4/2024.