menu

Police seek information on wanted man's whereabouts

Benjamin Zammit Tabona, 50, from Sliema, is wanted in connection with ongoing court proceedings

matthew_agius
10 February 2024, 8:44am
by Matthew Agius
Benjamin Zammit Tabona is wanted by the police in relation to a pending court case (Photo: Police)
Benjamin Zammit Tabona is wanted by the police in relation to a pending court case (Photo: Police)

The police have asked the public for assistance in tracing Benjamin Zammit Tabona, who has been placed on the wanted list by a court in connection with a pending case.

Zammit Tabona, 50, from Sliema, had admitted to defrauding four individuals in 2017, for which he had received a suspended sentence.

Anyone with any information can call, even anonymously, on 2122 4001 or 119. They can alternatively pass on any information they have to the police at a Police Station quoting number 4/2024.

Matthew Agius is Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also a Leg...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.