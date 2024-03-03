Man loses control of motorcycle and crashes into concrete barrier in Għajn Tuffieħa

A 65-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle in Għajn Tuffieħa on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 2:30pm in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa. Police were called to the scene and after preliminary investigations, it was found that the victim lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into concrete barriers.

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.