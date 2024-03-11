Updated | Man to be arraigned on Tuesday over stabbing of two teenage girls

Updated with change in arraignment time

A 43-year-old man is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday to face charges in connection with stabbing of two teenage girls on Saturday.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the suspect may have been high on cocaine at the time of the incident.

Police officers had responded to a call for assistance at a residence in Triq San Tumas, Marsa at around 1:30pm on Saturday, according to an official statement issued by the police.

The man, who is understood to be the victims’ stepfather, had entered the property and attacked the two sisters, aged 12 and 15, with a knife.

The girls had been taken by ambulance to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where at least one of the girls needed to be treated in intensive care.

A 14-year-old boy who had also been inside the property at the time of the attack was treated for shock.