Girls aged 12 and 15 stabbed at Marsa residence

A 43 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing two teenage girls in Marsa.

According to a statement by the police, officers had responded to a call for assistance at a residence in Triq San Tumas, Marsa at around 1:30pm on Saturday.

Initial investigations indicate that a man had gained access to the property, where he then attacked the two sisters, aged 12 and 15, with a bladed weapon.

The girls were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. One of the girls’ injuries were classified as being grievous in nature. The extent of the other girl’s injuries is not known.

A 14 year-old boy who had also been inside the property at the time of the attack had to be treated for shock.

A 43 year-old Maltese man was identified as the aggressor by the police, and was arrested a short time later in Bormla.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry into the incident are ongoing.