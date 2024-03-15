Police in Sliema investigating reports of gun shots
A police spokesperson told this newspaper that at around 12:10pm, police received reports of damages on a property which seem to have come from gunshots
Police are currently investigating reports of a possible shooting in Sliema.
A police spokesperson told this newspaper that at around 12:10pm, police received reports of damages on a property which seem to have come from gunshots.
No injuries were reported, as the police have stated that a 50-year-old Sliema resident is aiding the police with investigations.
A magisterial inquiry has been launched.