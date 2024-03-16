Police searching for man over pending court case

Police are currently searching for Aaron Steven Stewart Edward Ritchie, as the public is being urged to help in tracing his whereabouts as he is wanted in relation to a pending court case.

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 8/2024 when reporting any information related to the man's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.