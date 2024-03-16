menu

Police searching for man over pending court case

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119

matthew_farrugia
16 March 2024, 12:45pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Police have urged the public to come forward with the wanted man's wherabouts
Police have urged the public to come forward with the wanted man's wherabouts

Police are currently searching for Aaron Steven Stewart Edward Ritchie, as the public is being urged to help in tracing his whereabouts as he is wanted in relation to a pending court case.

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 8/2024 when reporting any information related to the man's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.