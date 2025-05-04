Bernard Grech requests urgent meeting with Prime Minister over drone attack on Gaza aid ship

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has requested an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela to discuss the situation surrounding the drone attack that targeted a humanitarian ship that was ferrying aid to Gaza.

“It is crucial that all institutions share the available information, discuss the consequences and devise a common direction to ensure that Malta remains safe and stable,” Bernard Grech said.

The request comes after a ship known as the Conscience, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was reportedly attacked by drones during the night between Thursday and Friday. The ship, which was heading towards the Gaza Strip, was struck just outside Malta’s territorial waters.

Activists on board claimed the drone hit the ship’s generator, damaging its ability to continue the journey. A video showing fire on the vessel shortly after the strike was shared by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The activists have accused Israeli forces of carrying out the attack.

The ship’s captain later requested to enter Malta’s port for assistance. However, according to reports, this request had not been approved in the hours following the incident.

The Gaza-bound vessel remains outside Maltese territorial waters more than three days after sustaining damage following a “drone attack” as Maltese coast guard authorities have refused it permission to enter Maltese territorial waters.

The Maltese government stated on Saturday that it immediately assisted the humanitarian aid vessel Conscience after it was struck by drones, adding that those on board the boat are refusing assistance.

“This is an issue that goes beyond partisan politics and requires a united national front,” Grech said.