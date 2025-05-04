Government does not follow through with concrete action on Palestine: ADPD

ADPD-The Green Party has accused the government of failing to act while Palestinians continue to suffer under Israeli attacks, saying it speaks in favour of Palestine but does not follow through with concrete action.

“While it occasionally speaks in favour of Palestine and the Palestinians, in these recent days, when it had the opportunity to take concrete action in favour of the Palestinians who are being starved to death by the Israeli government, it did nothing. It has not even allowed a ship with supplies for Gaza, which was attacked by drones near Malta, to enter Maltese territorial waters,” the party noted.

The party referred to the recent attack on the Freedom Flotilla vessel which was heading to Gaza was allegedly attacked by drones just outside Maltese territorial waters. The ship was heading to the Gaza strip to bring in much-needed humanitarian supplies.

On Satuday, a coalition of NGOs, including ADPD, will be protesting outside of Castille at 5:30pm, demanding for the government to allow the ship to dock on the Maltese coast as of right now, it is still adrift just outside Maltese territorial waters.

The demonstration is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, The Lebanese Advocates, and Youth for Palestine, who are urging Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration to "do what is just and necessary: let the Conscience in."

Chairperson Sandra Gauci said the Government should recognise Palestine as a sovereign and democratic state and work with other EU countries to do the same. She urged Malta to take the lead in promoting peace, demanding a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the delivery of aid.

Ralph Cassar, Secretary General of ADPD, said Malta must be clear and consistent on its position in order to be credible. “We should support the Arab Plan for Gaza and push the EU to suspend arms sales to Israel,” he said.

The party called on Foreign Minister Ian Borg to push for sanctions against Israel and for the EU to suspend its agreement with the Israeli government.

ADPD said Malta must also enforce international arrest warrants issued against Israeli leaders and stop ignoring acts that threaten regional peace.

Momentum supports protest and safe port for aid ship

Activist group Momentum has backed the protest taking place today in Valletta, calling for the government to grant entry to the vessel.

“We join the call urging the Maltese government to grant entry to the humanitarian aid vessel ‘Conscience’,” the group said.

Momentum said that denying safe port puts the mission at risk and ignores the urgent need for humanitarian support.

The protest is being held at Castille Square at 5:30pm and is led by Moviment Graffitti.

Zminijietna says government is blocking aid but welcomes military ships

Leftist organisation Zminijietna has appealed to the government to allow the aid vessel ‘Conscience’ to enter Malta and condemned what it called a terrorist attack on the ship. It also criticised the European Union for its silence on the issue.

“Europe should start imposing economic sanctions on Israel,” said Zminijietna – Voice of the Left. The group questioned how the government refused entry to a humanitarian ship while continuing to give military vessels permission to dock in Malta.

Zminijietna said the government’s delay in recognising the state of Palestine shows it lacks the courage to take a real position. It also criticised the Nationalist Party for staying silent on the matter.

Zminijietna confirmed it would be supporting today’s demonstration led by Moviment Graffitti to pressure the government into letting the aid ship dock and deliver its supplies.