Updated | Lawrence Abina handed life sentence for the murder of Rita Ellul

Lawrence Abina has been sentenced to imprisonment for life for the murder of Rita Ellul, after he was found guilty by a unanimous verdict after just four hours of deliberation.

Abina was also ordered to suffer the costs of the case - just over €16,000- which must be paid within 20 months.



Earlier today, the jurors in the trial which began on March 14, had retired to deliberate, after Madam Justice Natasha Galea summed up the evidence and the arguments made by both the prosecution and the defence.



In a unanimous 9-0 verdict, the 32-year-old Ghanian defendant was found guilty of murdering Ellul, his partner, while consumed by jealous rage at the woman’s claims to have been receiving messages from another suitor who, it turned out, she had made up to make Abina to give her more attention and stop having sex with prostitutes.



On the second day of the trial, the jury had heard a police inspector recall how Abina had confessed to him over a cigarette during a break in his interrogation. Inspector Wayne Camilleri told the jury that the defendant had admitted to strangling Ellul to death, claiming that he had done so because he was afraid of being jailed, had she survived and reported the incident to the police.



Unanimous verdicts are rare, particularly in homicide trials, because often a so-called “mercy juror” will cast a not-guilty vote to allow the judge to consider lesser punishments.

Making brief submissions on punishment, the prosecution reminded the judge that Ellul had been asleep when Abina had attacked her and could not have defended herself. The defendant had forfeited his place in society when he had committed the murder, and had shown neither mercy nor remorse for his actions, the court was told. “He killed her in bed whilst she was sleeping,” said AG prosecutor Kaylie Bonett. “We can only imagine the degree of agony, pain and suffering Rita was subjected to.” Abina had also pursued a violent course of conduct towards Rita for a number of years prior to the murder, added the lawyer. “Mr. Abina’s violent behaviour ruined Rita's life, ruined the life of her living relatives and has no place in society.”



Lawyer Franco Debono, on behalf of the victim’s family, asked the court to keep in mind the fact that the victim’s family had lost a mother and friend who had suffered till the very end. He called upon the court to take the unanimous verdict, as well as the absence of the defences of provocation or sudden passion, into consideration when meting out punishment and asked that justice be done with the victim’s family, who had endured much suffering as a result of Abina’s actions.



Defence lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace told the court that there was not much he could add, in the light of the verdict, but asked the court to consider all the circumstances surrounding the case and impose a lesser sentence than imprisonment for life.



Police Inspectors Kurt Zahra, Josef Gauci and Wayne Camilleri had investigated the murder.

Prosecutors Kaylie Bonett and Anthony Vella are representing the Office of the Attorney General in the proceedings, while lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was appointed by the court to assist Abina as legal aid counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the victim's family as parte civile.