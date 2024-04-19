Two men grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Tarxien

An elderly man and a motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries following two separate traffic accidents in Tarxien.

The first accident occured at around 7:30am in Triq San Franġisk, Tarxien.

Preliminary investigations show that a 34-year-old motorcycle driver collided with a Toyota Ist driven by a 35-year-old woman. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The second accident happened at around 9:15am on Friday morning, as the elderly man was hit by a car in Triq Sant'Anna, Tarxien.

Police said that the 74-year-old victim was hit by a Toyota Hi Ace driven by a 53-year-old Tarxien resident.

The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance, as he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations on both accidents are still ongoing.