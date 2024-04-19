Two men grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Tarxien
Police said that a 74-year-old man was hit by a car, while a 34-year-old motorcycle driver collided with a vehicle a few hours later
An elderly man and a motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries following two separate traffic accidents in Tarxien.
The first accident occured at around 7:30am in Triq San Franġisk, Tarxien.
Preliminary investigations show that a 34-year-old motorcycle driver collided with a Toyota Ist driven by a 35-year-old woman. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
The second accident happened at around 9:15am on Friday morning, as the elderly man was hit by a car in Triq Sant'Anna, Tarxien.
Police said that the 74-year-old victim was hit by a Toyota Hi Ace driven by a 53-year-old Tarxien resident.
The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance, as he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations on both accidents are still ongoing.