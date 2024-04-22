Man fined €5,000 over online harassment of Minister Miriam Dalli

A man who used several fake Facebook profiles to harass and insult Minister Miriam Dalli has been fined €5,000.

32-year-old Lee Borg from Żurrieq pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and misuse of electronic telecommunications equipment before Magistrate Monica Vella during a Mosta district sitting on Monday.

The minister had filed a police report in September 2022, over a number of comments posted by three profiles on her Facebook page.

Dalli had told the police that she suspected they were all written by the same person because of the use of similar adjectives, such as “ħadra” and “dictator” and accusations of bullying and starving workers to death.

Borg was ordered to report to the Rabat police station last January, where he was questioned and later informed that he would be charged.

During his arraignment by summons on Monday, Borg admitted to the charges. Magistrate Vella imposed a €5,000 fine and issued a 12-month protection order in favour of the minister.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Errol Cutajar was defence counsel, while lawyer Veronique Dalli assisted the minister.