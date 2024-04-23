menu

Boy, five, seriously injured after being run over by car in Naxxar

The boy was injured after being hit by a Chevrolet Cruze vehicle which was being driven by a 52-year-old man

23 April 2024, 7:45am
by Matthew Vella

A five-year-old boy was seriously injured on Monday evening on Leli Falzon Street in Naxxar, in an incident happening at 6:30pm.

The boy was injured after being hit by a Chevrolet Cruze vehicle which was being driven by a 52-year-old man, a resident of Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The boy was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be seriously injured. Magistrate Dr Antoine Agius Bonnici LL.D. ordered an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing.

