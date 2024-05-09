Man remanded in custody after slashing former partner’s hand with knife

A 52-year-old man was remanded in custody on Thursday, after he allegedly slashed his ex-partner’s hand with a knife.

The Kirkop resident, whose name is subject to a publication ban, was arraigned before magistrate Jean Paul Grech, charged with attacking and grievously injuring the woman.

Police inspector Christian Cauchi, assisted by lawyer Jurgen Dalli from the Office of the Attorney General, told the court that on April 9, the police officers had gone to the Floriana Health Centre and escorted a woman who was being treated there. The woman had told doctors that her ex-partner had attacked her with a knife and hurt her.

She told the police that she had been in a nine-year relationship with the defendant, which had ended last January. On the day of the alleged assault, the woman had gone to the defendant to collect some money that he owed her.

The man had repeatedly asked her to get into his truck. When she refused to do so, the man disembarked and pulled out a knife, hitting her in the hand with it at some point.

Inspector Cauchi added that when the man was arrested, he had burst into tears and told the arresting officers that he was sorry for his actions.

In court this morning, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, requested that he be released on bail, arguing that the man had psychiatric problems which required treatment at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The prosecution objected to bail, due to the fact that the victim had not yet testified and could therefore be approached and intimidated by the defendant.

The court denied bail and upheld a prosecution request for a protection order in favour of the woman. The defendant will be held at the Forensic Unit in order to receive the necessary psychiatric treatment.