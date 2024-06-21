Kordin boat fire: Marsa southbound roads closed, residents urged to close their windows

Civil Protection Department members are currently assisting in a fire-fighting operation in a Kordin dock, as residents who live close to the fires are urged to close their windows until the flames are controlled.

Police told this newspaper that the fire started on a boat at around 6:00pm on Friday.

No injuries have been reported so far.

According to a statement from the CPD and Health Department, the fires started after repairs were being carried out on the vessel.

The Health Department further stated that any residents in the vicinity of the port who are experiencing difficulties while breathing, constant coughing, or chest pains should seek medical attention immediately.

Southbound roads in the area including Sir Paul Boffa and Aldo Moro.

Meanwhile, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri has appealed to the public to avoid the area.

Thick black smoke can be seen from a number of localities around the Grand Harbour and the south of Malta.