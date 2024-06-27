menu

Four injured in Wednesday evening fight in Marsascala

karl_azzopardi
27 June 2024, 10:34am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Four people have been injured after a fight in Marsascala on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 10pm last night, police were alerted to an altercation between several individuals on Triq il-Kavallieri ta’ Malta, Marsascala.

Upon arrival, officers discovered traces of blood at the scene, though the involved parties had already fled. Further investigation revealed that four individuals had driven themselves to the hospital following a dispute with others at a residence on the same street.

It was determined that sharp, pointed weapons were allegedly used during the confrontation.

Among the injured was a 47-year-old Syrian man from Mosta, who was certified to have sustained serious injuries. The other three men, aged 19, 20, and 21, also from Mosta, were treated for minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing to identify additional individuals involved in the incident.

