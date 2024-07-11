Former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna are back in court today, as the compilation of evidence against them continues.

Fearne, Scicluna and 13 others are contesting the criminal charges against them in connection with the fraudulent Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals’ deal.

On the witness stand in yesterday’s sitting, the CEO of Projects Malta and two members of the steering committee that oversaw the concession of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare, were all unable to recall the name of who had been in charge of that committee.