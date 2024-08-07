menu

Motorcycle driver hospitalised in Msida traffic accident

A 64-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday after collision in Msida

7 August 2024, 9:52am
by Juliana Zammit
A 64-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident on Triq Reġjonali, l-Imsida, on Tuesday evening at around 6pm.

Police said a collision had occurred between a Peugeot Tweet driven by a 25-year-old from Saint Julian's and a Piaggio Vespa motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old man residing in Swieqi

First-aid was administered to the motorcycle driver, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

