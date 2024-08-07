Motorcycle driver hospitalised in Msida traffic accident

A 64-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident on Triq Reġjonali, l-Imsida, on Tuesday evening at around 6pm.

Police said a collision had occurred between a Peugeot Tweet driven by a 25-year-old from Saint Julian's and a Piaggio Vespa motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old man residing in Swieqi

First-aid was administered to the motorcycle driver, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Video is unavailable at this time.