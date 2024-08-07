Young woman stabbed on St Julian’s beach

Updated at 12:39 with police statement

A 25-year-old woman who resides in Sliema was hospitalised after she was stabbed whilst swimming at rocky beach, located at Triq il-Wilġa, St Julian’s

The incident occurred at around 10:00am. In a statement, the police said that the victim is a Columbian woman.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the young woman was swimming with another person when she was approached by a third person as she got out of the water. An argument occurred between the two, leading to the third person to hit the victim with a broken glass bottle.

A medical team, together with an ambulance, were called on site, and the woman was taken to hospital. The woman is certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry. Investigations are still ongoing, as police are still searching for the aggressor.