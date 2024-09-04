Man, 23, dies after succumbing to head injuries while working on his property

A 23-year-old man died on Tuesday after he suffered head injuries while working in his residence.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5:00pm in Triq il-Witja, Tarxien.

Preliminary investigations show that the young man was working in his own property when he suffered head injuries. He was assisted by a medical team as well as workers from the Civil Protection Department.

Police said he died moments later.

Magistrate Philp Galea Farrugia launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the accident.