Diver in critical condition after Gozo incident

A 51-year-old Polish diver is in critical condition after encountering difficulties while diving in Gozo earlier today.

The police were notified of the incident at around 3:30 PM, after the man was rushed to Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified to be in serious condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the diver ran into trouble while exploring the waters at Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem. He was assisted by others who were with him at the time, and they managed to transport him to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana has been informed and is leading an inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the event.