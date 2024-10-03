menu

French woman charged with drug possession in Gozo

Suspected cocaine found in her apartment in Żebbuġ

nicole_meilak
3 October 2024, 6:11pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force

Police in Gozo arrested a 31-year-old French woman in Gozo after finding significant amounts of cocaine in her apartment.

The woman appeared in the Gozo court, presided over by Magistrate Simone Grech.

The incident occurred at around 6:45pm when police discovered a quantity of a substance suspected to be cocaine in her possession at an apartment on Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ.

Photo: Malta Police Force

Authorities stated that the drugs were found in circumstances suggesting they were not for her exclusive use.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her and was remanded in custody pending further court proceedings.

