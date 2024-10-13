Gozo argument leaves 56-year-old man seriously injured

A man is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries during an argument in Gozo

At 4:30am on Sunday morning, police received a report of an argument at an establishment in Triq ix-Xlendi, Munxar

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest the 56-year-old man from Finland suffered injuries during an argument

A medical team was called on site to assist and the man was taken to Gozo General Hospital where it was confirmed that his injuries are of a serious nature.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana has appointed an inquiry into the case whilst police investigations are ongoing.