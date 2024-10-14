Degiorgio brothers, Yorgen Fenech refuse to testify on Joseph Muscat libel proceedings

Convicted hitmen George and Alfred Degiorgio, as well as the alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder have refrained from testifying in libel proceedings filed by Joseph Muscat against lawyer Christian Grima.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, who are serving 40-year prison sentences over their involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, appeared before the court but declined to respond to any questions. Last year, the brothers had also refused to testify in the proceedings, insisting they would not "testify for free."

The court further decided to exempt businessman Yorgen Fenech from testifying altogether, who did not want to disclose information due to ongoing criminal proceedings.

Melvin Theuma had also testified in this proceeding, sharing details about Kenneth Camilleri, who had shifted from his role as a traffic officer to another position.

Joseph Muscat's ex-security official, Kenneth Camilleri also testified, acknowledging his proximity to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Camilleri stated that he accompanied Muscat wherever he went.

However, when it came to questions about his interactions with Theuma, Camilleri decided to remain silent, due to concerns that answering could lead to him incriminating himself.