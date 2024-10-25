Driver grievously injured in Paola traffic accident

A 47-year-old Kalkara resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Paola

Police said the accident happened at around 1:30pm on Friday in Vjal Santa Luċija, Paola

Preliminary investigations show that a Citroen Jumper driven by a 27-year-old Qormi resident collided with a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the injured 47-year-old Kalkara resident.

They were both aided by a medical team on the scene, and the motorcycle driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.