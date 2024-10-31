AG appeals bail granted to man charged with attempted murder of ex-partner's daughters

Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg has filed an urgent application appealing the bail granted to the man charged with attempting to kill his ex-partner’s two young daughters.

The AG is arguing that bail should not have been granted to Nazzareno Dalli at this stage of proceedings.

She said in her application that the victims and their mother are now in a state of panic knowing that Dalli is out on bail.

Nazzareno Dalli, also known as Ronald, who is accused of attempting to murder his ex-partner's two young daughters, has been released on bail. He denies charges of trying to kill the 12 and 15-year-old girls at a house in Triq San Tumas, Marsa, on 9 March.

The youngest girl survived despite being stabbed 16 times and losing 40% of her blood. Her older sister managed to escape with minor injuries after slipping past the attacker and hiding on the roof.

Just two hours before the alleged attack, Dalli had posted photographs on Facebook, one captioned with the word “vendetta.” He had been in a three-year relationship with the girls’ mother and allegedly spent the night before the incident drinking and taking drugs with friends. Dalli told police he has no recollection of the violent act, later stating that he loved his ex-partner’s children “like his own.”

The AG’s application has led to defence lawyers requesting government explain as to why government has not yet introduced electronic tagging has not yet been introduced for individuals undergoing criminal proceedings.

The issue of electronic tagging has popped up sporadically in court over the past ten years, but so far only the prison authorities have introduced an ankle bracelet tracking system for inmates granted prison leave.

Lawyer Franco Debono, who is representing Dalli in the proceedings, informed Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera the defence team wishes to summon a Home Affairs Ministry representative as to why the technology has not yet been introduced.

The court quoted a constitutional court declaration that the fact the state has not yet introduced electronic tagging did not breach the accused’s fundamental human rights.

“An accused person should not remain under preventive arrest simply because the state did not provide for it,” argued back Debono.

The court minuted the defence’s request and the prosecution did not object.

The case continues.

AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Manuel Grech are prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Mario Mifsud and Nicholas Mifsud are defence counsel.