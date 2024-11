A 46-year-old Mellieha resident was hospitalised on Tuesday after being involved in a car accident in Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegħa, Mosta.

Police said around 9:30am a Toyota Hilux driven by a 43-year-old man from Imġarr was involved in a crash with a Piaggo motorcycle driven by the hospitalised man.

The victim is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.