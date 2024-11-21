Expert confirms process underway to unlock Joseph Muscat’s mobile phone

Court expert Keith Cutajar has confirmed that a process to unlock an iPhone belonging to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is once again underway after a similar process began but came to a halt before the magisterial inquiry was concluded.

Criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi resumed on Thursday morning before the Court presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

The sitting began with the presentation of the civil case records which led to the recission of the contract by the Civil Court.

Whilst defence lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell questioned the relevance of such documents in the current criminal proceedings, the Court said it is within its discretion to determine the admissibility of such records.

Cutajar then took to the stand, explaining that a process is currently underway to unlock an iPhone belonging to Muscat. He stated that he was tasked to continue this process which had initially began during the inquiry only to be stopped before its conclusion.

Whilst this unlocking process has restarted and has been underway for around 23 days and 16 hours, Cutajar said that the estimated time of completion is another 298 days, nearly 10 months.

He said this estimated length is normal, with the process exhausting all unlock processes and passwords. So far, this technology has inputted roughly 1,100 attempts per day.

The MLRO of Moneywise also testified, presenting copies of an account belonging to Keith Schembri, as well as documents relating to a former auditor of VGH and Steward Healthcare, co-accused Christopher Spiteri.

It was then noted by prosecutor Francesco Refalo that whilst Manuel Castagna, Robert Borg and James Camenzuli, members of the evaluation committee, are listed down as witnesses, they are also facing criminal proceedings in relation to the deal, namely proceedings involving former deputy prime minister Chris Feanre and Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna.

A Fexserv representative also testified and informed the Court that both Mizzi and Technoline had accounts with Fexserv. Moreover, whilst Kevin Causon stated that Muscat held an account with Emoney, he did not bring any documents with him and noted that he could confirm the existence of this account off-hand.

Julian Curmi from Trust Payments also testified, providing documents detailing that co-accused David Meli is a director of Winzon Ltd, a gambling company holding an account there.

The case was adjourned to 8 January 2025, at 10.30am, making this the last sitting for the year.

Lawyers Francesco Refalo, Rebecca Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina, representing the Attorney General, as well as Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg representing the police, prosecuted.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was represented by lawyers Vincent Galea, Charlon Gouder, Luke Dalli, Etienne Borg Ferranti and Ishmael Psaila.

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri were represented by lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Shaun Zammit.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi, Alex Scerri Herrera, Jessica Formosa, and Jeannine Depasquale represented Bhatti and Ali.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Charles Mercieca represented David J Meli.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli represented Taumac.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti and Franco Debono represented Alfred Camilleri.

Lawyers Chris Cilia and Arthur Azzopardi represented MTrace.

Lawyer Jason Grima represented Christopher Spiteri.