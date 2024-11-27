Man remanded in custody for allegedly slashing ex-partner's tyres

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly slashing his ex-partner’s car tyres in breach of a protection order. The Court denied his request for release, citing concerns over his trustworthiness and the need for further witness testimony.

Inspector Antonello Magri presented the case to the Court, outlining the events as reported by the victim.

The woman, who had a protection order in her favor, approached the Police’s Domestic Violence Unit to report her ex-partner. She claimed that on the morning of 11 October 2024, she discovered two slashed tyres on her car as she was heading to work. She suspected her ex-partner was responsible.

Around the same time, the woman’s son saw the accused driving near the area at the time. The son said he saw a knife on the passenger seat of the man’s car. When the son attempted to approach him, the accused drove away.

On 14 October, police learned that the accused was undergoing treatment for a drinking problem at Mount Carmel Hospital. Following his release from the hospital, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In Court, the accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail. The prosecution opposed the request, arguing that the accused had already breached the protection order and posed a risk to the ongoing investigation. They emphasized the need for additional witnesses to testify.

The defence countered, stating that the accused and the victim do not reside together, reducing the likelihood of evidence tampering. The defence also requested that the accused be sent back to Mount Carmel Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo rejected the bail request, ordering that the accused remain in custody. She instructed the prosecution to expedite the process of calling witnesses to testify.

The accused is represented by lawyer Roberto Spiteri, while Inspector Antonello Magri is leading the prosecution. The case remains ongoing.