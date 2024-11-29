Man who had threatened Stagno Navarra denied bail over intimate photo leak in separate case

A 47-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Jean Pierre Schembri, has been denied bail after being charged with unauthorised sharing of intimate photos of his former partner.

The court heard that Schembri allegedly copied the images from the victim's mobile phone, which she had entrusted to him for repairs, and later disseminated them to family members and others.

Schembri is also accused of creating fake social media profiles featuring intimate photos of the woman. The online harassment appeared to have paused during his preventive custody over a separate case involving the harassment of former TV host Karl Stagno Navarra.

In that case, Schembri was accused of insulting and threatening ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra over an unpaid debt was released on bail Thursday, after the alleged victim testified. Stagno Navarra had told presiding Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil that Schembri, had gone to his house carrying a crash helmet, leading the witness to fear “he was going to break down my door.”

On 28 November 2024, Schembri was arraigned and faced multiple charges, including computer misuse, repeated moral violence, breaching bail conditions, violating a protection order, insults and threats, and recidivism. He was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a knuckle duster.

He pleaded not guilty, denying ownership of the social media profiles in question. The court, presided by Magistrate Abigail Critien, rejected his request for bail, citing the seriousness of the charges, and ordered that he remain in custody.

Lawyer Andreas Vella for the Attorney General and Inspector Sherona Buhagiar led the prosecution.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri defended the accused.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca represented the victim.