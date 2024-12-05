Painter grievously injured after falling from a height in Naxxar

A 39-year-old painter from Ħaż-Żabbar was grievously injured after falling from a height in Naxxar on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around 11:45am in Burmarrad Road, Naxxar.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was carrying out painting work when he fell.

He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police and OHSA investigations are ongoing.