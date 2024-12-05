menu

Painter grievously injured after falling from a height in Naxxar

karl_azzopardi
5 December 2024, 4:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 39-year-old painter from Ħaż-Żabbar was grievously injured after falling from a height in Naxxar on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around 11:45am in Burmarrad Road, Naxxar.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was carrying out painting work when he fell.

He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police and OHSA investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
