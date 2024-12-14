Man to be charged with trying to break into Gozo Cathedral

A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to break into the Gozo Cathedral in the middle of the night this week.

Police received a report at 5am on Wednesday that two men were trying to break into the cathedral in the Ċittadella.

Eyewitnesses described seeing two masked men trying to force the cathedral door open. They were unable to do so and ran away when a security officer showed up.

The police tracked one of the suspects to a Żebbuġ property. On Friday morning, officers moved in and arrested him.

The suspect is one of two people believed to be involved in the attempted break-in.

The second person is still at large.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

The arrested man will be charged at the Gozo law courts infront of Magistrate Brigitte Sultana.