Four hospitalised after crash between two vans

Four have been hospitalised for check-ups after they were in van which was involved in a traffic accident with another van in Siggiewi on Tuesday.

One of them was a Dar tal-Providenza van which was carrying a number of people.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-imqabba at around 2:15pm.

It is not yet known to the police how many people were in the van.

Details are scarce, but sources said the four in the Dark tal-Providenza van have been hospitalised for an assessment on their health.

Police investigations are ongoing.