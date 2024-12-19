Karol Aquilina testifies in Daniel Meli case: 'Person who commits crime in Malta should be tried in Malta'

Shadow Minister for Justice Karol Aquilina today testified in extradition proceedings against Daniel Joe Meli which are currently being reheard after an amendment prompting said rehearing was unanimously passed by parliament.

Daniel Joe Meli, 27, is charged with selling hacking tools and training criminals in their use, with US authorities seeking his extradition.

After initially consenting to extradition, he had appealed, claiming he was not of sound mind. A newly amended law prompted a rehearing of the case. In terms of the new law, individuals are to be informed of the legal consequences they face if they consent to extradition. Two weeks to reflect on their decision are also provided.

Proceedings began with the testimony of Court registrar Franklin Calleja, who informed the Court that the current proceedings at hand are the only criminal proceedings against Meli.

Aquilina was next to take the witness stand. He explained that some time prior to the legislative bill, both himself and Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech met with Meli’s family, where Meli’s situation was discussed.

Aquilina further informed the Court that during his intervention in Parliament, he argued that the Maltese justice system was preferable and that a person who committed a crime in Malta should face proceedings before a Maltese Court. He confirmed that the Bill was unanimously passed.

A fresh request for bail was made.

The prosecution objected, noting that there was no change in circumstances since the previous bail request and that there was a great risk that Meli would abscond.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono however argued that no such risk existed inasmuch as Meli wishes to remain in Malta. He also noted that Meli has already spent a period of eight months under arrest.

Debono furthermore recalled the criminal law notion of territorial jurisdiction, explaining that if something were to happen in the territory of a state, it is that state which should retain jurisdiction. He noted that this notion is so basic that it is mentioned by one of the very first articles of the Criminal Code.

A decree on bail is to be given in chambers.

The case was adjourned to 27 December 2024.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jason Azzopardi and Franco Debono represented Meli.