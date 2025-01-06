Man charged with assaulting wife and her son granted bail

A man was granted bail after being charged with assaulting his wife as well as her son following an argument over a telephone call with his relatives.

The prosecution said the man, a 34-year old Syrian taxi driver, slapped his wife and told her that the call was none of her business.

Her son, who woke up as a result of the noise, was also assaulted, with the man pulling his ear, the prosecution said.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail.

The request for bail, due to the result of low danger returned by a risk assessment, was upheld. A protection order in favour of the woman and her children was issued.

The accused was ordered to pay a deposit of €800 and a personal guarantee of €3,000.