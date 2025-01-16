Pair arraigned in connection with Identità scandal

Maria Spiteri and Bernard Attard were separately arraigned on Thursday afternoon in connection with the alleged Identità racket and charged with several offences.

Both Spiteri, 32, a former Identità employee, and Attard, 33, a car dealer who has been the subject of other criminal proceedings, were charged with a series of offences including money laundering, human trafficking, fraud and forgery of documents.

Inspector Christian Abela informed the Court that towards the end of 2023, investigations had been conducted by the police with regard to various third-country nationals who were living in residences by fraudulently obtaining residence permits. The Court presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt was informed that five other persons had already faced charges, with some serving an effective prison sentence.

All individuals who were arrested had identified both Spiteri and Attard as having played a role in the attainment of the fraudulent documents.

Both Spiteri and Attard had initially been arrested in July of last year before being released on police bail, which according to defence lawyers has been variously extended.

The arraignment comes at a time when a magisterial inquiry into an alleged racket involving the issuance of fraudulent identity cards to third country nationals is ongoing. The inquiry had been requested by former MP Jason Azzopardi, who had claimed that both Spiteri and Attard were involved.

Bail was requested in both sets of proceedings.

Representing Maria Spiteri, lawyer Alfred Abela contended that his client remained cooperative throughout the period in which she was out on police bail, and that contrary to the submissions of the prosecution, there was no veritable fear of tampering with evidence. Abela also recalled the presumption of innocence to which every person accused of a criminal offence is entitled.

Lawyer Jose Herrera, appearing for Attard, also indicated that although no admission was being made, his client could potentially cooperate with the prosecution. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb made further submissions, noting that Attard was not a public officer and that his father had demonstrated willingness to act as a guarantor in the eventuality that bail is granted.

On both occasions, the Court denied bail, citing the seriousness of the alleged crimes and the fact that proceedings were still at an early stage.

A freezing order was also issued in both sets of proceedings.

Inspectors Andy Rotin, Keith Darmanin, Lara Butters and Christian Abela prosecuted with the assistance of lawyers Manuel Grech and Andrea Zammit from the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared for Spiteri. Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Jose Herrera appeared for Attard.