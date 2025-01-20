Man remanded in custody after being charged with sexually abusing minor

A man was remanded in custody after being charged with various offences, including the commission of non-consensual acts of a sexual nature on a minor and harassing a minor.

The man, 41, residing in Rabat, was also charged with causing the minor and another individual to fear that violence would be used against them.

The Prosecution recalled that on 17 January, the alleged victim filed a police report against the accused, claiming that she had been subjected to sexual abuse by her mother’s husband. The description of the abuse provided by the minor was also elucidated upon during the sitting.

Defence lawyer Nicolai Bugeja informed the Court that the validity of the arrest was not being contested, and that no request for bail would be made at this stage.

The man, who is unemployed, was thus remanded in custody.

A protection order was also issued.

Inspectors Dorianne Tabone and Sarah Magri prosecuted with the assistance of lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Jennifer Polidano from the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Nicolai Bugeja and Joseph Bugeja represented the accused.