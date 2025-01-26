Police arrest 28 people illegally residing in Malta

On Saturday morning, the Police conducted coordinated inspections in relation to irregular immigration in Marsa and Qormi.

Assisting the Police were also officers from the Detention Services Agency.

In a press statement, the police said 20 people coming from Syria, Mali, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nigeria were arrested in this operation after they were found to reside in the country illegally.

The Police also coordinated inspections in St Julian’s and Paceville, arresting 25 more people who were found living in the country irregularly, coming from Syria, Nigeria, Turkey and India.

All arrested persons will be held in a detention centre until they are returned to the country of origin or in which they may reside.