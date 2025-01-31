Magistrate recuses herself from three inquiry requests by Jason Azzopardi

A magistrate has recused herself from deciding on three inquiry requests filed by ex-MP Jason Azzopardi against Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

The requests concern three allegations of wrongdoing: an alleged criminal racket involving the ministry and Transport Malta, the costs of Gozo Sports Complex’s Olympic-sized swimming pool, and the Nadur road project.

All requests were filed in Malta first in front of magistrates Ian Farrugia and Antoine Mifsud. In both cases, the magistrates said the requests were filed in the wrong judicial jurisdiction, as the allegations took place in Gozo.

Gozo ministry racket

Last December, Azzopardi filed an urgent request for a magisterial inquiry into an alleged criminal racket involving the Gozo ministry and Transport Malta.

Azzopardi's allegations centre around a racket where government jobs and highly sought-after mooring spots at the Mġarr harbour in Gozo were being handed out fraudulently.

According to Azzopardi, Toni Caruana, nicknamed Żbibu, a resident of Qala, would promise jobs or mooring spots to individuals in exchange for monetary kickbacks or other gifts, often meeting them in the village square or local band club.

Azzopardi claimed that Camilleri was aware of the goings-on and was thus an accomplice, although he did not have evidence that the minister derived any monetary benefits.

Instead, Camilleri allegedly gained political mileage by securing electoral votes through these illicit activities.

Deborah Camilleri, the minister's wife and a top manager at Transport Malta, is also under scrutiny for embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Azzopardi claimed that she regularly practiced her private legal profession before the Gozo courts during office hours, which could make her liable for prosecution for money laundering.

Nadur road project

That same month, Azzopardi requested a magisterial inquiry into the Nadur road project carried out by the Gozo ministry. He claimed a €700,000 bribe was paid.

Azzopardi singled out the minister, the permanent secretary, and architects Godwin Agius and Andrew Ellul.

Azzopardi’s request is based on the outcome of the National Audit Office’s investigation that found a cost overrun of more than €10 million on the project and several reports that appeared in The Shift News. The NAO investigation had been requested by Arnold Cassola in 2023.

The lawyer claimed the size of the cost overruns was not coincidental or the result of extraordinary unforeseen circumstances. Azzopardi further claimed that he had received confidential information protected by “professional secrecy” that a €700,000 bribe was paid on this project “under the guise of consultancy services”.

Camilleri refuted the claim and accused Azzopardi of “weaponising the law”.

Gozo Sports Complex

This month, Azzopardi filed a separate request asking a magistrate to investigate the costs of an Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Gozo Sports Complex.

His request referenced several media articles about the development. One article said the costs of the sports complex almost doubled after the tender was awarded. Azzopardi pointed out that the information in these reports was never contested.

Camilleri had addressed this claim saying that the €9 million price tag quoted in the court filings was one of seven tenders related to the swimming pool complex.

He said all tenders for works on the swimming pool project were published on the government’s e-portal, where any contractor could have submitted an offer.

Camilleri also referred to the Nadur road project that went almost €10 million over budget. The minister insisted the road ended up €5.3 million cheaper than the allocated budget of €22.3 million.