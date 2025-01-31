Lilu King to be re-arrested after court revokes bail

Mohamed Ali Ahmem Elmushraty, better known as ‘Lilu King’, is being re-arrested after the Court of Appeal upheld an Attorney General appeal against his bail.

Elmushraty, 32, is facing charges of assault and threats against a man in Sliema, as well as breaching bail conditions in three previous cases.

He was initially granted bail on Wednesday by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, who set a €30,000 deposit and a €100,000 personal guarantee.

The Tunisian national, known for his flashy social media presence and as a Paceville entrepreneur, had been arraigned in October over the latest accusations.

He was granted bail on Wednesday but the Attorney General’s office pushed back, arguing that Elmushraty’s extensive criminal history—including charges of money laundering, drug trafficking, and bodily harm—made him an unsuitable candidate for bail.

Madame Justice Edwina Grima, presiding over the appeal, ruled in favour of the prosecution, citing Elmushraty’s repeated bail breaches in past cases.

Elmushraty’s legal troubles are extensive. In August, he was accused of deliberately crashing his Mercedes into a buggy carrying his ex-girlfriend. However, his arrest was later deemed illegal due to procedural errors.

In June, he was ordered to pay €10,000 after admitting to arguing with police officers during a boxing match in Ta’ Qali.

Beyond these cases, Elmushraty is also facing charges related to organised crime, specifically drug trafficking and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Jose Herrera, and Marion Camilleri are representing Elmushraty.