Man to be charged following Tarxien police chase which left three hospitalised

Melvin Debono, Il-Quws, who fled police officers in a car chase which resulted in a heavy collision in Tarxien and three in hospital, will be charged on Tuesday.

Debono, who is known to the police, has a tall criminal record, and has been charged a number of times. In one case he had been acquitted following errors by the prosecution.

The chase, which happened early on Sunday morning, happened after assistance was requested during an argument in Zurrieq. When arriving on the scene, the police noticed a person involved in the argument flee the scene in a BMW.

The incident happened at around 1:30am. Two police officers, and the driver of a car involved in the collision were hospitalised.

Six parked vehicles were hit in the incident.

The police said on Tuesday the accused will be charged with domestic violence, breaching bail conditions, breaching a probation order and failing to obey police orders.