Coachman grievously injured in Floriana collision

A 61-year-old coachman was grievously injured after the karozzin he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Floriana on Friday.

The accident happened in Triq Nazzjonali at around 1:30pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the karozzin, driven by a 61-year-old man from Qormi, was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 508 driven by a 31-year-old man from Bormla.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.