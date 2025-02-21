Coachman grievously injured in Floriana collision
61-year-old coachman grievously injured after karozzin he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Floriana on Friday afternoon
A 61-year-old coachman was grievously injured after the karozzin he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Floriana on Friday.
The accident happened in Triq Nazzjonali at around 1:30pm.
Preliminary investigations showed the karozzin, driven by a 61-year-old man from Qormi, was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 508 driven by a 31-year-old man from Bormla.
A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.