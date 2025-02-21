menu

Coachman grievously injured in Floriana collision

61-year-old coachman grievously injured after karozzin he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Floriana on Friday afternoon

karl_azzopardi
21 February 2025, 4:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Preliminary investigations showed the karozzin, driven by a man from Qormi, was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 508 driven by a man from Bormla (Photo: Catriel Farrugia/Net News)
A 61-year-old coachman was grievously injured after the karozzin he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Floriana on Friday.

The accident happened in Triq Nazzjonali at around 1:30pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the karozzin, driven by a 61-year-old man from Qormi, was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 508 driven by a 31-year-old man from Bormla.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
